Spoken Recruit Korn's Brian 'Head' Welch For 'Anymore'

(Cosa Nostra) Spoken have released a brand new track called "Anymore" that features a guest appearance from Korn star Brian 'Head' Welch, The song comes from their forthcoming album, 'Reflection' which is set to be released on March 15th via XOVR Records - the new label venture between Brian 'Head' Welch (Korn and Love and Death) and his long-time personal manager, David W. Williams.

Spoken are the label's inaugural signing featuring Welch's Love and Death guitarist and bandmate, JR Bareis. Furthering the connection, Welch also appears on therelease, lending his inimitable vocal stylings to the track.

Speaking on his involvement with singing the band and performing on their new track, Brian 'Head' Welch shares, "Collaborating with Matt Baird on Love and Death's first record with the cover song 'Whip It' from Devo happened years ago, so jumping on their track 'Anymore' was long overdue!

"It was great to pick up the mic again, to do some vocals, especially because this song crushes! It's hard and aggressive in all the right ways, but the chorus has such a great hook that I think this will be one of the fan favorites off Spoken's new album, Reflection."

Related Stories

Henry Rollins To Do Spoken Word Performance At Rebellion Festival

Jelly Roll And Lainey Wilson Top The 2023 CMT Music Awards

Bruce Dickinson Launching North American Tour

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Launching Spoken Word Tour

News > Spoken