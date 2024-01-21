Spoken Recruit Korn's Brian 'Head' Welch For 'Anymore'

(Cosa Nostra) Spoken have released a brand new track called "Anymore" that features a guest appearance from Korn star Brian 'Head' Welch, The song comes from their forthcoming album, 'Reflection' which is set to be released on March 15th via XOVR Records - the new label venture between Brian 'Head' Welch (Korn and Love and Death) and his long-time personal manager, David W. Williams.
Spoken are the label's inaugural signing featuring Welch's Love and Death guitarist and bandmate, JR Bareis. Furthering the connection, Welch also appears on therelease, lending his inimitable vocal stylings to the track.
Speaking on his involvement with singing the band and performing on their new track, Brian 'Head' Welch shares, "Collaborating with Matt Baird on Love and Death's first record with the cover song 'Whip It' from Devo happened years ago, so jumping on their track 'Anymore' was long overdue!
"It was great to pick up the mic again, to do some vocals, especially because this song crushes! It's hard and aggressive in all the right ways, but the chorus has such a great hook that I think this will be one of the fan favorites off Spoken's new album, Reflection."
Henry Rollins To Do Spoken Word Performance At Rebellion Festival
Jelly Roll And Lainey Wilson Top The 2023 CMT Music Awards
Bruce Dickinson Launching North American Tour
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Launching Spoken Word Tour
Motley Crue's Reunion Crossed Age Boundaries- Ben Bruce Leaves Asking Alexandria- Papa Roach Joined By Chris Daughtry For 'Scars'- more
David Lee Roth Mocks Sammy Hagar With 'The Ballad Of Popsicle Sam'- Dolly Parton Expands Rock Star Album For Her Birthday- more
The Blues: 2023 Wrap-Up Part 1: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Jason Ricci and the Bad Kind, More
On The Record: Spotlight on Craft Recordings (Collective Soul, Social Distortion, More)
Van Morrison - Accentuate the Positive
Motley Crue's Reunion Crossed Age Boundaries
Ben Bruce Leaves Asking Alexandria
Spoken Recruit Korn's Brian 'Head' Welch For 'Anymore'
The Plot In You Get 'Closure' With New Video
The Libertines Deliver 'Shiver' Video
Alien Ant Farm Stream New Single 'So Cold'
Cory Marks Delivers 'A Different Kind Of Year'
Big Wolf Band Announce New Album With 'Empire and a Prayer' Video