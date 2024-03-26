Korn Recruit Gojira and Spiritbox For North American Tour

(Live Nation) Following the announcement and sellout of their milestone 30th anniversary show in Los Angeles, two-time GRAMMY-award winning band Korn, has announced their 2024 run of shows across North America.

The rock cultural icons will embark on the 25-date Live Nation produced tour featuring special guests, GRAMMY-nominated band Gojira and Canadian heavy metal group Spiritbox, beginning September 12 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, FL.

The tour will make stops in Toronto, ON; Chicago, IL; Phoenix, AZ; Houston, TX and more before wrapping up in St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center on October 27.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) and artist presale beginning Tuesday, March 26. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, March 29 at 10AM local time at ticketmaster.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of Korn's 2024 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 26 at 12PM local time until Thursday, March 28 at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

KORN 2024 TOUR DATES WITH SPECIAL GUESTS GOJIRA AND SPIRITBOX:

Thu Sep 12 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 14 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 16 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 18 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Fri Sep 20 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sat Sep 21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Mon Sep 23 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Wed Sep 25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 27 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Sep 28 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

Wed Oct 02 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Oct 03 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 05 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium^ - SOLD OUT

Sun Oct 06 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 08 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Thu Oct 10 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

Sat Oct 12 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Wed Oct 16 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre>

Fri Oct 18 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Sun Oct 20 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mon Oct 21 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

Wed Oct 23 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Fri Oct 25 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Sun Oct 27 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

*Festival Performance

^Special Guests include Evanescence, Gojira, Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway, Spiritbox and Vended

>Not a Live Nation Date

