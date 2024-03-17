.

Keavin Wiggins | 03-17-2024
Korn Sell Out 30th Anniversary Stadium Concert

Korn took to social media to share the news that their special 30th anniversary show at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, CA that will take place on October 5th has sold out.

The band will take the stage at the 22,000 seat venue for the special anniversary show that will also feature performances from Evanescence, Gojira, Scars On Broadway, Spiritbox, and Vended.

Frontman Jonathan Davis had this to say with the original announcement, "Reflecting on thirty years of Korn fills me with such immense gratitude for our journey, the growth we've experienced, and the incredible bond we share with our fans.

"It's humbling to see how our music has touched so many lives across the globe. From our small club beginnings to now headlining stadiums, it's been an unforgettable ride, and we owe it all to our amazing, undying, loyal community that's made it possible. I'm really looking forward to this incredible night to celebrate together."

