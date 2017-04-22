|
Freddie Gibbs Talks Album That He Wrote in Prison
.
(Radio.com) Freddie Gibbs served time in an Austrian prison while sexual assault charges pended against him. The rapper was acquitted of all charges and released from prison last year, and he's begun a comeback tour with his album You Only Live 2wice. He recently spoke about his rollercoaster year and how his new material started in prison songwriting sessions. Piecing it together as a free man was the challenge. "I pretty much wrote everything in my cell in Austria," he told Complex. "I just wrote things down, wrote ideas, because I didn't think that I was gonna be able to rap again. You just never know man, so I just wrote a lot of sh*t. And when I got home I got production and just went in and pieced it together like a seamstress. Everything that I wanted to say I got it all out in this project." At just eight tracks, the album runs a little short but the rapper says that's by design. He lamented previous projects that ran long, and says "short and sweet" is his new motto in the studio. Gibbs says that incarceration helped him open up lyrically on this album, and illustrated his point by referencing "Alexys." "I dated a girl named Alexys and she was the first girl I got in a foreign car with," he recalled." Those little experiences like that, those small liberties that you take for granted, you see that when you're behind bars. I took a lot of people for granted, I took my baby mother for granted, so that's why I spoke a lot about her on the project. I think this is one of my most open projects." Read more here.
He recently spoke about his rollercoaster year and how his new material started in prison songwriting sessions. Piecing it together as a free man was the challenge. "I pretty much wrote everything in my cell in Austria," he told Complex. "I just wrote things down, wrote ideas, because I didn't think that I was gonna be able to rap again. You just never know man, so I just wrote a lot of sh*t. And when I got home I got production and just went in and pieced it together like a seamstress. Everything that I wanted to say I got it all out in this project."
At just eight tracks, the album runs a little short but the rapper says that's by design. He lamented previous projects that ran long, and says "short and sweet" is his new motto in the studio. Gibbs says that incarceration helped him open up lyrically on this album, and illustrated his point by referencing "Alexys."
"I dated a girl named Alexys and she was the first girl I got in a foreign car with," he recalled." Those little experiences like that, those small liberties that you take for granted, you see that when you're behind bars. I took a lot of people for granted, I took my baby mother for granted, so that's why I spoke a lot about her on the project. I think this is one of my most open projects." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Internal Bleeding's Bill Tolley Killed Fighting Fire
• Eighteen Visions Reunite and Release Video From New Album
• Led Zeppelin's Immigrant Song Returns To U.S. Singles Chart
• Linkin Park Star Explains Band's Change In Musical Direction
• Jack White's 'American Epic' Coming To TV
• Zakk Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Album
• Hayley Williams Was Unsure About Paramore's Future
• Metallica Star's 12 Year-Old Son Rocks With Korn
• Poison's Rikki Rockett Launches Drive For Cancer Therapy
• Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein Announces U.S. Tour
• Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood Uses Technical Difficulties To Prank Thom Yorke
• Jimmy Kimmel Shares Bonus Dreamcar Performance
• Stephen Stills And Judy Collins Team Up For Album and Tour
• Rise Against Stream New Song 'The Violence'
• Chris Cornell Performs New Song On The Tonight Show
• Coldplay Battling Themselves For Songwriting Award
• Harry Styles Opens Up About New Album And Taylor Swift
• Ed Sheeran Serenades Dying Teen Fan
• Shania Twain To Debut New Music At Festival
• Justin Bieber Goes Bilingual For 'Despacito' Remix
• Mac Miller And Ty Dolla Sign Release Epic 'Cinderella' Video
• Linkin Park Added To Expanded SPF Weekend Lineup
• Joe Jonas Talks DNCE's New Track on 'Kissing Strangers'
• Did Luke Bryan Help Predators Score Playoff Sweep
• Migos Get Cultured With Mike Tyson In Vegas
• Tyler, The Creator Behind Bill Nye's New Theme Song
• Big Boi Confirms Album and Streams New Track 'Mic Jack'
• Anderson .Paak Performs 'Girl' Live With The Internet
• Shawn Mendes Streams New Song 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'
• Gucci Mane Delivers New Song Called 'Coachella'
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.