Shania Twain To Debut New Music At Festival

'I'm so excited because I've heard a lot about Stagecoach over all of these years and I really can't believe that I'm only doing it now for the first time actually," Twain said. 'It's never too late for firsts."

Twain says the thought of sharing new music after a long hiatus scares her. "Every single song was a nightmare because I was stressed about sharing it," she said. "It was a whole mix of feelings for me all the way around, but I'm so glad to be at the stage now where I'm ready to share it with the world. It's a relief, actually. It was really scary, but it was also really therapeutic and I learned so much about myself and I thoroughly enjoyed it in the end because it ended up being an incredible experience." Read more here.