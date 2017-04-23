Bob Marley And The Wailers to Reissue 'Exodus' for 40th Anniversary

Ziggy Marley is heading up the "restatement" version, which he created from revisiting his father's original session recordings. This version, Exodus 40 - the Movement Continues, includes unique discoveries, such as 10 new lead vocal outtakes for "One Love."

There will be four new Exodus sets, three of which will arrive June 2. The first is a two-CD package, which includes the original album, along with Ziggy's "restatement" version. Read more here.