LeBron James Obsessed With Kendrick Lamar's 'DAMN.'

When a TNT reporter asked the baller about Kendrick Lamar's 'DAMN.,' he eagerly shared his thoughts, reports Complex. "I haven't stopped listening to it since he sent it to me," LeBron said.

"I don't even know if that was last week or not -- before it came out. The guy is an unbelievable talent. His wordplay and his lyrics is unbelievable. And it hit home for me at times because I was a kid that grew up in the inner city." Read more here.