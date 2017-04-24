Fire From The Gods Release 'The Voiceless' Video

The new clip was directed by Ramon Boutviseth and the song was produced by Korn frontman Jonathan Davis. Fire From The Gods vocalist AJ Channer had this to say about the song: "The Voiceless is referring to the callousness of society.

"This generation is exposed to so many shocking and graphic events. No one seems to bat an eye. There is no compassion or care for one's fellow man. Violence towards each other is a normal occurrence factored into our lives these days.

"Speaking up about it is nothing new, but it needs to be said. Yes, the world will keep spinning, and life does go on, but we need to slow down and smell the f***ing roses once in a while." Watch the video here.