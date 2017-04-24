Pantera's Rex Brown Streams First Song From New Album

The new single can be streamed here. Brown had the following to say about the new studio effort, "My motto these days is 'Shake some sh*t up. I've had my ups and downs, like anybody in this business. I wanted to feel like a true artist again, where I can write and record songs without worrying about any of the bullsh*t."

He also explained the musical direction of the new album. "We're not going to necessarily cater to metal fans, but the guys who grew up with Pantera, a lot of them love all the same stuff that I grew up on, too.

"This is just something else I'm doing for fun, man. And musical Freedom. Fun has to come into it or I'm not going to do it. I've had a tremendous career and now I feel like I'm thirty years old again. This has given me that freedom I needed. "I've got so much more in me. I'm just getting my feet wet."

Tracklisting:

01. Lone Rider

02. Crossing Lines

03. Buried Alive

04. Train Song

05. Get Yourself Alright

06. Fault Line

07. What Comes Around...

08. Grace

09. So Into You

10. Best Of Me

11. One Of these Days