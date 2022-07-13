Pantera's Rex Brown Launches Signature Gibson Thunderbird Bass

Gibson has shared a new interview video with Pantera and Down legend Rex Brown about the release of his brand new "Rex Brown Signature Thunderbird Bass".
Rex has this to say, "Before meeting up in Nashville for a tour of Gibson USA, I got to meet the whole team at Gibson. Cesar Gueikian (Gibson Brand President), and I forged a strong bond that day, that I can only describe as 'Long Lost Brother's'!
"He invited me to his home that night and we played music into the wee hours. Gibson has come so far, in such a short amount of time, and I'm beyond delighted to be in cahoots with this extraordinary bunch of music professionals. This new Thunderbird with Gibson is a life-long dream." Watch the video below:
