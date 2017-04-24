Styx Stream New Song and Announce Concept Album

"Gone Gone Gone" can be streamed here. The new record will be the group's first studio release in 14 years and they confirmed that it will be a concept album.

Tommy Shaw co-wrote the album's storyline with Will Evankovich (Shaw/Blades, The Guess Who) and had this to say, "The planets truly aligned for The Mission, and I couldn't be prouder. It's our boldest, most emblematic album since Pieces Of Eight."

Guitarist James "JY" Young adds, "In the 40th anniversary year of our release of our biggest selling album of all time, Grand Illusion, it just seemed truly appropriate to save our new studio album until this year. Needless to say, I'm very excited."

CD/Digital:

1. Overture

2. Gone Gone Gone

3. Hundred Million Miles from Home

4. Trouble at the Big Show

5. Locomotive

6. Radio Silence

7. The Greater Good

8. Time May Bend

9. Ten Thousand Ways to Be Wrong

10. Red Storm

11. All Systems Stable

12. Khedive

13. The Outpost

14. Mission to Mars



