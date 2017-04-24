|
The Cult Announce Historic Show With The Who
.
The Cult announced the exciting news that they will be sharing the stage with The Who for one of show of the legendary rock band's very first visit to South America. According to The Cult, they will be taking the stage with The Who for a concert that will be taking place on September 21st at the Allianz Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Frontman Ian Astbury had this to say, "We're excited to join The Who on this momentous occasion of their first trip to South America and to revisit with our fans in Brazil." It is difficult to believe that The Who never performed in South America during their 50+ year career. Their manager Bill Curbishley said in an interview with the BBC earlier this year that they were making plans for the historic trek. "I still can't believe it, but we're going to go down for the first time ever to South America," Curbishley said. "And I know quite a bit about South America, my wife is Argentinean, and I know what great audiences they are. I know it's going to be really fantastic. So we're playing there in September, we're doing three shows in Brazil, one in Chile, and one finally in Buenos Aires at River Stadium." At press time The Who have not yet confirmed the show but last week they added a graphic to their official Facebook page promoting a 2017 "North America / South America" tour. The Cult will be playing the show as part of their touring in support of their latest album "Hidden City".
