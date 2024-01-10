The Cult Launching 40th Anniversary With Howard Stern Show Appearance

(Speakeasy) The Cult commence their 40th anniversary with an exclusive interview and performance on the Jan. 12 episode of The Howard Stern Show (listen via Sirius XM's Howard 101 channel at 7 pm eastern and pacific).
The date holds special significance for both Stern and The Cult, with the legendary media personality celebrating his 70th birthday, and Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy having announced their transition from Death Cult to The Cult via the UK's Tube TV on January 13, 1984.
Stern, in an impromptu broadcast over the Summer, surrounded by famous friends, asked each of his guests to select their favorite song, with Stern himself picking The Cult's "She Sells Sanctuary" for the surprise DJ spot on his own Howard 100 station.
Throughout 2024, the seminal band will be announcing further details relevant to their 40th anniversary. Preview the appearance by watching the "She Sells Sancturary" performance below:
