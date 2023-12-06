The Cult Releasing 40th Anniversary Edition of 'Dreamtime'

(Speakeasy) The Cult, who celebrate their 40th anniversary in 2024, see their adventurous and highly-regarded debut album, Dreamtime, released as a special 40th anniversary vinyl variant on Feb. 23 via Beggars Banquet.

Originally released in 1984, following the band's evolution from the Southern Death Cult, to Death Cult, and then simply The Cult, Dreamtime finds the outfit featuring Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy, pivoting from their goth and punk roots into something eclectic, aspirational, and adventurous.

Rife with lyrical references to the indigenous cultures of the Americas and Australia, and set against a more bombastic and muscular musical backdrop, Dreamtime hints at what would envelop the band over the next four decades, a dedication to their wholly unique songwriting, both musically and thematically, and the frenzy that was soon to come with the release of Love only a year later.

"Spiritwalker," the first single from the album, hit #1 on the U.K.'s independent chart.

Available for pre-order here , the collection is available on both oxblood (indie retail) and black vinyl:

Dreamtime tracklist:

A1. Horse Nation

A2. Spiritwalker

A3. 83rd Dream

A4. Butterflied

A5. Go West

B1. Gimmick

B2. A Flower In the Desert

B3. Dreamtime

B4. Rider In the Snow

B5. Bad Medicine Waltz

