Kendrick Lamar Recorded 'Whole Bunch' Of Unused Music With Kid Capri
.
(Radio.com) Kid Capri spoke to the Rap Radar Podcast about his involvement in with Kendrick Lamar's new album DAMN, and about being grateful to be able to work with Kendrick; he also hinted at some of the unreleased work still out there. "To see that the younger generation still knows what I've done… is a beautiful thing. Kendrick is definitely somebody that's in hip-hop. He really understands what it's about and he wanted to go and make his album authentic, so that's why came to me. He had called me and, as a matter of fact, I came down to Manhattan and we had recorded a whole bunch of stuff that we didn't even use yet," although he didn't mention whether any of the other "stuff" would come out at any point. "We used what we used but we sat down, he told me what he wanted to do and we just put ourselves in the mind frame of what it was. After I got what it was, we just wound up recording it." "I think he wanted his album to sound like an authentic mixtape," he said. 'If you look at the album cover, the album cover looks like a mixtape cover. If you listen to the album, he has them big records but I don't hear a pop record. I hear records that will go pop but I don't hear the direction of him going for pop, I hear him going for real, authentic hip-hop. Even with U2, he didn't use U2 the way people would use U2. He used them in a real hip-hop way." Capri notes that he had worked with Bono in the past, on a project for Ray Charles. Read more and listen to the full interview here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
