Second Coachella Weekend Filled With Surprise Guest Appearances

On Saturday night, Lady Gaga performed her headlining slot while Gucci Mane brought 50 Cent, A$AP Rocky and Chief Keef onstage for guest appearances. Bon Iver played a surprise set with Jenny Lewis and Bruce Hornsby, covering Don Henley's "The End of Innocence."

Another surprise around 11:45 pm Saturday came in the Do Lab outdoor dance tent when Skrillex took the stage. The already packed dance floor became almost unbearably crowded when his name was announced. Throngs of curious fans rushed the tent from all directions and the enthusiasm never once waned throughout his set. Read more here.