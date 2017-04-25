Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Second Coachella Weekend Filled With Surprise Guest Appearances
04-25-2017
.
Lady Gaga

(Radio.com) The second weekend of Coachella included stellar performances from the headliners, in addition to other highlights. On Friday night Radiohead performed another set (following their technical glitch-ridden show on Weekend One) and Thom Yorke quipped, "Maybe this time you can hear me."

On Saturday night, Lady Gaga performed her headlining slot while Gucci Mane brought 50 Cent, A$AP Rocky and Chief Keef onstage for guest appearances. Bon Iver played a surprise set with Jenny Lewis and Bruce Hornsby, covering Don Henley's "The End of Innocence."

Another surprise around 11:45 pm Saturday came in the Do Lab outdoor dance tent when Skrillex took the stage. The already packed dance floor became almost unbearably crowded when his name was announced. Throngs of curious fans rushed the tent from all directions and the enthusiasm never once waned throughout his set. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

