Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff Set For Rare Performance At Livewire Festival

The music event will be taking place at the Blackpool Headland Arena on August 25th, 26th and 27th with the famed actor and rapper and his longtime music partner closing out the event with their headline set on the final night.

The first night's lineup will be lead by The Jacksons and the second night will feature "some of the biggest pop hits of the 1980s as part of Pete Waterman's Hit Factory," according to organizers.

The festival had these comments, "This is Livewire Festival's first year and we are thrilled to be launching this fabulous weekend of music. We can't wait to bring Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff, The Jacksons, Jason Donovan and more to Blackpool, the best location in the UK for entertainment."