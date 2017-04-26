Drake Tapped To Host Inaugural 'NBA Awards'

The award ceremony will take place at Basketball City at New York City's Pier 36 at 9:00 pm ET. The event will honor some of the league's top athletes, in categories such as NBA Rookie of the Year, Most Valuable Player and Coach of the Year.

Drizzy took to social media to confirm the announcement, writing, "Hosting first-ever NBA Awards on TNT, June 26th – tune in." Check out the post here.