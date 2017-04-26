Shania Twain Talks New Song 'Life's About to Get Good'

The new album will be Twain's first new studio release in over a decade and half and she plans to debut her new single live when she headlines the Stagecoach Country Music Festival this Saturday (April 29th).

Twain revealed the news during her appearance on The Voice Monday night. She's joined the hit program as a judge and adviser to the contestants. Shania shared these details about her forthcoming single: "You can't have the good without the bad. And that's what the song ended up being about."

She also discussed the songwriting, "I was at home looking out at the ocean and I said to myself, 'Here I am stuck in this past of negativity, but it's so beautiful out. I'm not in the mood to write a 'feeling-sorry-for-myself' song."