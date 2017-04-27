Yonder Mountain String Band Announce New Album

Ben Kaufmann shared these comments, "When we were first starting, our creativity was rooted in rebelliousness. Now, there's a greater conscious awareness and attention to detail that we're bringing to our writing and recording.

"Our nature and instincts remain progressive. We're just doing it in a way that's sharper, more musical, and way more satisfying." Adam Aijala adds, "There are no limits to what we do. We'll try anything, if it feels good, we'll try it again."