Guns N' Roses Reunion Tops Billboard's Hot Tours Chart
Guns N' Roses reunion trek has claimed the top spot on Billboard's latest Hot Tours list after they grossed $38 million for the recently completed Australian and New Zealand leg of their Not In This Lifetime tour. The reunion of original frontman Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan has so far grossed $230 million since it was launched in April of last year. The first North American leg alone, which played stadiums last summer, sold over one million tickets and grossed $116.8 million, according to Billboard. Read their report here.
