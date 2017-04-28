More Peter Gabriel Deluxe Vinyl Reissues Announced

Birdy, Passion & Long Walk Home have been Half-Speed Remastered and cut to lacquers at 45RPM to deliver maximum dynamic range in the sound. Birdy and Long Walk Home are released across 2 x heavyweight LPs whilst Passion is on 3 x heavyweight LPs with music on five sides and a special etching on the sixth side. The vinyl was cut by Matt Colton at Alchemy Mastering, mastered by Tony Cousins at Metropolis and overseen by Peter's main sound engineer Richard Chappell.

This is the first time that Long Walk Home has been available on vinyl. Gatefold sleeves utilize imagery from the original LPs + additional film stills and all images are newly re-scanned. Contains a download card with a choice of digital download (Hi-Res 24bit or 16bit). Limited Editions and Numbered.

Gabriel had this to say, "I've always loved film music and I've been lucky enough create music for three very different kinds of film, that became the albums 'Birdy', 'Passion' and 'Long Walk Home'. All the films share strong stories and memorable performances. In each case they also have musical directors in the shape of Alan Parker, Martin Scorsese and Phillip Noyce, who really care about, and feel, the music they work with. They each allowed me to create moods and atmospheres within the music that I felt could serve their narrative.

"I still love all the possibilities and different disciplines involved in working for film and I'm pleased that people will have the chance to re-visit the work on these records with these vinyl re-issues."

Preorders can be placed here.