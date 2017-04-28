|
More Peter Gabriel Deluxe Vinyl Reissues Announced
.
Peter Gabriel's vinyl reissue campaign continues with the upcoming release of his three soundtrack albums Birdy, Passion & Long Walk Home as deluxe EPs. We were sent the following details: Birdy, Passion & Long Walk Home have been Half-Speed Remastered and cut to lacquers at 45RPM to deliver maximum dynamic range in the sound. Birdy and Long Walk Home are released across 2 x heavyweight LPs whilst Passion is on 3 x heavyweight LPs with music on five sides and a special etching on the sixth side. The vinyl was cut by Matt Colton at Alchemy Mastering, mastered by Tony Cousins at Metropolis and overseen by Peter's main sound engineer Richard Chappell. This is the first time that Long Walk Home has been available on vinyl. Gatefold sleeves utilize imagery from the original LPs + additional film stills and all images are newly re-scanned. Contains a download card with a choice of digital download (Hi-Res 24bit or 16bit). Limited Editions and Numbered. Gabriel had this to say, "I've always loved film music and I've been lucky enough create music for three very different kinds of film, that became the albums 'Birdy', 'Passion' and 'Long Walk Home'. All the films share strong stories and memorable performances. In each case they also have musical directors in the shape of Alan Parker, Martin Scorsese and Phillip Noyce, who really care about, and feel, the music they work with. They each allowed me to create moods and atmospheres within the music that I felt could serve their narrative. "I still love all the possibilities and different disciplines involved in working for film and I'm pleased that people will have the chance to re-visit the work on these records with these vinyl re-issues." Preorders can be placed here.
Birdy, Passion & Long Walk Home have been Half-Speed Remastered and cut to lacquers at 45RPM to deliver maximum dynamic range in the sound. Birdy and Long Walk Home are released across 2 x heavyweight LPs whilst Passion is on 3 x heavyweight LPs with music on five sides and a special etching on the sixth side. The vinyl was cut by Matt Colton at Alchemy Mastering, mastered by Tony Cousins at Metropolis and overseen by Peter's main sound engineer Richard Chappell.
This is the first time that Long Walk Home has been available on vinyl. Gatefold sleeves utilize imagery from the original LPs + additional film stills and all images are newly re-scanned. Contains a download card with a choice of digital download (Hi-Res 24bit or 16bit). Limited Editions and Numbered.
Gabriel had this to say, "I've always loved film music and I've been lucky enough create music for three very different kinds of film, that became the albums 'Birdy', 'Passion' and 'Long Walk Home'. All the films share strong stories and memorable performances. In each case they also have musical directors in the shape of Alan Parker, Martin Scorsese and Phillip Noyce, who really care about, and feel, the music they work with. They each allowed me to create moods and atmospheres within the music that I felt could serve their narrative.
"I still love all the possibilities and different disciplines involved in working for film and I'm pleased that people will have the chance to re-visit the work on these records with these vinyl re-issues."
Preorders can be placed here.
• Stone Sour Announce New Album Hydrograd, Stream Two Tracks
• Blink 182 Streaming Their 'Strangest Song' Yet
• Unearthed Beatles 'Sgt. Pepper' Outtake Streaming Online
• Guns N' Roses Reunion Tops Billboard's Hot Tours Chart
• Imagine Dragons Streaming New Song 'Thunder'
• Rolling Stones Win Album And Artist Of The Year Honors
• Korn Having Fun Touring With Metallica Star's Tween Son
• Phoenix Streaming New Single 'J-Boy'
• More Peter Gabriel Deluxe Vinyl Reissues Announced
• Dave Grohl Reflects On Loss Of Kurt Cobain During TV Appearance
• Cheap Trick Stream New Song 'Long Time Coming,' Announce Album
• Chuck Berry's New Single Dedicated To Wife
• David Bowie's 'Labyrinth' Soundtrack Vinyl Reissue Coming
• Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Reveals 2018 Ceremony Plans
• Iggy Pop's First Three Solo Albums Getting Vinyl Reissues
• Drake Declared The World's Most Popular Music Artist
• Aretha Franklin Slams Dionne Warwick Over Mistake
• Gorillaz Play New Album In Full At First U.S. Show In 7 Years
• Haim Release 'Right Now' Video And Announce Album
• Young Thug Releasing Drake Produced Album This Week
• The Silence of the Lambs Director Jonathan Demme Dead at 73
• Ed Sheeran Makes Terminally Ill 6-Year-Old Fan's Dream Come True
• Cam Enjoys a Pre-Stagecoach Day At The Empire Polo Club
• Singled Out: Bari Leigh's Tumbleweed
• Every Song On Kendrick Lamar's New Album Charts On Billboard Hot 100
• Rihanna Sparks Controversy With Queen Elizabeth Photos
• John Mayer Joined By Ryan Adams For Special Performance
• Jason Aldean, Nickelback Lead National Concert Day
• Gorillaz Stream New Track 'The Apprentice'
• Yonder Mountain String Band Announce New Album
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.