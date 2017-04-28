Rolling Stones Win Album And Artist Of The Year Honors

"We started off a very long time ago in London trying to play clubs, and those clubs were jazz clubs," said Mick Jagger, as he accepted "Album of the Year" honors alongside bandmates Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts. "We used to try and play these jazz clubs and they used to kick us out for playing blues. So this sort of feels full-circle."

Later, as he collected the Stones' prize for Blues Artist of the Year, Jagger admitted that he initially had reservations about releasing Blue & Lonesome. "We were making another record, and we made [Blue & Lonesome] sort of in between," he said. "[The record label] were the ones that said, 'This sounds really great. We want to put it out.... Everyone's going to love it.'" Read more here.