Unearthed Beatles 'Sgt. Pepper' Outtake Streaming Online

Billed as "take 9", The Guardian describes this version as "pretty stripped back, and it features some trippy voices echoing around towards the end ("I feel it, I feel it, oh baby now I feel it … Gotta be free now"). Then there's a brief conversation between John Lennon and Paul McCartney about singing technique, and some bits where Paul has run out of breath."

The revamped and expanded project will be available as CD, 2CD, 2LP, 6-disc Super Deluxe Edition and digital packages, all featuring a new stereo mix by Giles Martin and Sam Okell following the original work by the legendary George Martin.

"It's crazy to think that 50 years later," says McCartney, "we are looking back on this project with such fondness and a little bit of amazement at how four guys, a great producer and his engineers could make such a lasting piece of art." Listen to the track here.