Rihanna And Lupita Nyong'o Down For Making Buddy Movie

"Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans," one fan wrote. "I'm down if you are @rihanna," Lupita replied. "I'm in Pit'z" the singer replied.

One fan suggested Issa Rae, co-writer and star of the HBO series Insecure, should helm the project. She responded with a cat gif, letting everyone know she'd get right on it. Check out the exchanges on social media here.