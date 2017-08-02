Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Kanye West Files $10 Million Lawsuit Over St. Pablo Tour
08-02-2017
.
Kanye West

(Radio.com) According to a new report by The Hollywood Reporter, Kanye West has filed a lawsuit against Lloyds of London for $10 million. West's tour company, Very Good Touring, Inc., secured tour insurance from Lloyds for The Saint Pablo tour.

West's team filed a claim just days after his meltdown during a Sacramento concert and subsequent tour cancellation stemming from a mental breakdown which required hospitalization.

According to the report, West's company has not received payment from the insurers and feel they are simply getting the run-around. And, rather than attempting to settle civilly, the defendants immediately secured legal counsel.

Additionally, the new suit alleges that the insurer leaked sensitive personal information about West's physical and mental condition to the media. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

