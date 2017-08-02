Kanye West Files $10 Million Lawsuit Over St. Pablo Tour

West's team filed a claim just days after his meltdown during a Sacramento concert and subsequent tour cancellation stemming from a mental breakdown which required hospitalization.

According to the report, West's company has not received payment from the insurers and feel they are simply getting the run-around. And, rather than attempting to settle civilly, the defendants immediately secured legal counsel.

Additionally, the new suit alleges that the insurer leaked sensitive personal information about West's physical and mental condition to the media. Read more here.