Nirvana's Krist Novoselic Debuts First Song From New Band



The new group Giants in the Trees features Jillian Raye on vocals, Ray Prestegard on guitar, Erik Friend on drums and of course, Novoselic returns as the bass player. They have shared their first single "Sasquatch."

In the years since Nirvana, Novoselic has played in Sweet 75, Eyes Adrift, Flipper and has contributed bass and accordion to several Foo Fighters songs. Stream the new song here.