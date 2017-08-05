Kesha Announces First Major Tour Since 2013

The North American trek will be her first major tour since 2013 and is scheduled to kick off on September 26th in Birmingham, AL at Iron City and will conclude on November 1st is Los Angeles, CA at the Hollywood Palladium.

She had this to say, "My new album Rainbow is dedicated to my fans. And I'm so excited to be able to invite you all to come boogie with me on my new Rainbow Tour. I would not have made it to this point without my animals and supporters so now come out and join the celebration with me."

Rainbow Tour Dates:

9/26 -- Birmingham, AL, Iron City

9/27 -- Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

9/29 -- Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy

9/30 -- Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore Charlotte

10/2 -- Raleigh, NC, The Ritz

10/4 -- Boston, MA, House of Blues

10/6 -- Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/7 -- Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/9 -- New York, NY, Hammerstein Ballroom

10/13 -- Lakewood, OH, Lakewood Civic Auditorium

10/15 -- Detroit, MI, The Fillmore Detroit

10/16 -- Toronto, ON, Rebel

10/18 -- Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom

10/19 -- Milwaukee, WI, Eagles Ballroom

10/23 -- Kansas City, MO, Uptown Theatre

10/24 -- Denver, CO, Fillmore Auditorium

10/25 -- Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex

10/27 -- Seattle, WA, Showbox SoDo

10/28 -- Portland, OR, Roseland Theatre (Daze of the Dead)

10/31 -- San Francisco, CA, Masonic Auditorium

11/1 -- Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium