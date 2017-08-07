Big Boi Releases Trippy Video for 'Chocolate'

Over the rest of the clip, a shapely woman is depicted nude from the back and the rapper bounces around, fragments and multiplies as if he's in a kaleidoscope. "Chocolate" appears on Big Boi's latest album Boomiverse, which came out June 16.

The song, which features Troze, is based on a 2016 track 'Chocolate (Milk Version)," that Big Boi did recorded with Jessie Rose, and which was used in an iPhone 6 commercial. Watch the slightly NSFW video here.