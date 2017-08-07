Haim Explain Real Reason For 'Something To Tell You' Delay

"He's such an integral part of our lives. Ariel's our brother, he's everything. And when he got diagnosed, all we thought about was, 'We're here to support you and we love you.' Nothing else mattered," Alana Haim said.

That's the real reason four years passed between the release of Haim's debut Days Are Gone and Something to Tell You," the group told NME. The feelings of helplessness and anxiety they experienced while Rechshaid was in the hospital impacted the songwriting for the new album. 'This record is full of emotion and everything we were going through at that point," Haim said. "You can hear it on the record how emotional we were. It was a very big deal." Read more here.