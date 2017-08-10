Kelly Clarkson Reveals One Of Her Dream Collaboration

The excitement began Monday morning (August 7), when Cam wrote on Twitter, "Just spent the morning getting lost in @kelly_clarkson videos. Jeez she is everything. Emotive, crazy range, genuine. Le sigh." Kelsea Ballerini quickly chimed in, writing, "One of Music's greatest gifts. I agree."

To make matters even more adorable, Clarkson replied, writing, "Ladies, what?! So nice. Big fan of both of you as well! I say this calls for a beautiful trio performance at some point," with several smiling and party hat emojis. Check out the exchange here.