More Big Stars Added to Kenny Rogers Farewell Concert

The one-night event to celebrate Roger's historic 60-year career will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Oct. 25. Previously announced performers include Rogers, Dolly Parton, Little Big Town, Alison Krauss, The Flaming Lips, Idina Menzel, Jamey Johnson and Elle King.

"It is a great honor to learn that my friends Reba, Lady Antebellum, Chris Stapleton, Wynonna, and The Judds will be performing at this show," Rogers said. Read more here.