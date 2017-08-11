Lemmy Kilmister Inspires Name For Prehistoric Crocodile

As reported by BBC News, the giant crocodile occupied coastal waters around Great Britain more than 145 million years ago. The fossil was originally excavated in 1909 and subsequently housed at London's Natural History Museum. Museum curator and avowed Motorhead fan Lorna Steel suggested the name.

"Although Lemmy passed away at the end of 2015, we'd like to think that he would have raised a glass to Lemmysuchus, one of the nastiest sea creatures to have ever inhabited the Earth," she said. "As a long-standing Motorhead fan I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to immortalize the rock star in this way." Read the original report here.