Slipknot Frontman Corey Taylor Reveals His Wake Up Call
Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor says in a new interview that his spinal injury last year was a major wake up call for him that he was not expecting. Vice caught up with Taylor and during the chat asked him "What's the grossest injury you've ever had?". He revealed, "I guess it'd have to be my spinal injury that I had surgery for last year. That was a f***ing wake up call that I was not expecting. Because I was young enough when it happened, when you fall off-stage and fall five feet and land on the top of your head, there's gonna be some f***ing damage. I was 24 at the time, like, 'F*** it, here we go!' "It didn't even occur to me to go to the doctor. I was like, 'Well, I can move my fingers and toes!' Over the years, all the headbanging, all the jumping around, all the beating the sh*t out of myself, it just exacerbated the injury and got it to the point where, when I was 42, I had no strength on my right side, my balance was off, my bladder control was f***ed up. It's amazing all the things that are connected to your spine. To find out that, because of that injury, the bone had started growing into my spine, to the point where I now have a bruise that you can actually see on f***ing x-rays. That is a f***ing wake up call of biblical proportions. It's only in the last six months that I've actually started to feel normal again."
