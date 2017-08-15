Willie Nelson Gives Fans Update After Cutting Concert Short

The 84-year-old singer left the stage early on in his set and was taken to a local hospital, reports Billboard. Hours later, he tweeted a note to fans to let them know that he was feeling better.

"This is Willie," he wrote. "I am sorry to have to cut the SLC show short tonight. The altitude got to me I am feeling better now & headed for lower ground."

Nelson canceled several shows in 2017 due to a bad cold and earlier this month he was the target of the second death hoax this year. In a statement to Radio.com on August 3, Nelson's publicist confirmed that the singer, "Is still not dead again today. He is fine." Read more here.