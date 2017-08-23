Morrissey Reveals New Album 'Low In High-School' Details

The album will launch his new label, Etienne Records, in partnership with BMG. The album was produced by Joe Chiccarelli (Frank Zappa, The Strokes, Beck, The White Stripes), and was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in France and Ennio Morricone's Forum Studios in Rome.

Morrissey has also announced that he'll be performing at L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl on November 10 for a special show where he's set to debut music from the new album. More tour dates are expected soon. Read more here.