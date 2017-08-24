Jay-Z and Beyonce Buy New L.A. Estate for $88 Million

Even so, the purchase marks the highest price paid for Los Angeles real estate this year. The previous record was held by David Geffen, who coughed up $85 million in May for a mansion in Malibu.

Jay and Bey's new palace features 30,000 square feet of living space, a full-sized basketball court, a spa, four outside swimming pools and a media room.

The power couple bought the estate through blind trusts, and acquired a mortgage estimated at 52.8 million, reports Billboard. That means monthly payments of $252,075 for the next 30 years, factoring in a four percent interest. Check out an aerial shot of the mansion here.