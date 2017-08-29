Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson May Form New Group

The source is U.S. radio host Eddie Trunk, who has given a surprisingly expansive answer to a fan question about the three Rush members' future. Trunk was answering questions in a broadcast from Houston's House of Blues.

Trunk immediately eliminated any chance of drummer Neil Peart participating in a future project - "I've heard that he doesn't even have drums in his house anymore" - but Trunk did add: "Geddy told me he is actually reinvigorated. He told me at the time he made some changes to his diet which helped his voice and [that] he had a ton of energy, and he wanted to make music and continue in some way."

Trunk went on to describe Lifeson, who has revealed that he's been dealing with tendinitis and arthritis in recent years, as "somewhere in the middle" about the idea of teaming up with Lee. Crucially, he added "there has been talk about a band called Lee Lifeson, which would be the two of them going out and doing stuff together." Read more here.