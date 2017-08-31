|
Demi Lovato Earns Belt In Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
.
(Radio.com) Demi Lovato knows a thing or two about hand-to-hand combat, and now she has a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to prove it. The singer announced her achievement on Instagram, sharing a photo with the training crew who helped her reach the next level of the ancient practice. "I'm so beyond excited because I just received my blue belt in #brazilianjiujitsu!!!!" she wrote. "I fell in love with #BJJ over a year ago and have been training several times a week ever since.. thank you so much to @chilcote.dunn @captainHarlan_ @tarsisbjj for giving me my belt along with one of the most important and special women in my life today @officialdaniellemartin/@trueboundaries – I love you so much and couldn't be more grateful for you. also special shoutout to @jayglazer for flying in to give me my belt as well!!! Love you jay!!!" Lovato's affection for combat sports runs deep. On Saturday, she sang the National Anthem at the heavily promoted boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. She also dated MMA fighter Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos. Demi's trainer Jay Glazer shared a message of congratulations in his own Instagram post. "I'm more proud of the work @ddlovato puts in with nobody watching than i am what she does with the world watching," he wrote. "Congrats on achieving your blue belt today in #bjj, YOU put the grind in!" See photos from Demi's big day here.
"I'm so beyond excited because I just received my blue belt in #brazilianjiujitsu!!!!" she wrote. "I fell in love with #BJJ over a year ago and have been training several times a week ever since.. thank you so much to @chilcote.dunn @captainHarlan_ @tarsisbjj for giving me my belt along with one of the most important and special women in my life today @officialdaniellemartin/@trueboundaries – I love you so much and couldn't be more grateful for you. also special shoutout to @jayglazer for flying in to give me my belt as well!!! Love you jay!!!"
Lovato's affection for combat sports runs deep. On Saturday, she sang the National Anthem at the heavily promoted boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. She also dated MMA fighter Guilherme 'Bomba' Vasconcelos. Demi's trainer Jay Glazer shared a message of congratulations in his own Instagram post.
"I'm more proud of the work @ddlovato puts in with nobody watching than i am what she does with the world watching," he wrote. "Congrats on achieving your blue belt today in #bjj, YOU put the grind in!" See photos from Demi's big day here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'
• Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister
• Jerry Cantrell Opens Up About Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington
• Metallica Release Live 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Video
• Pink Floyd In The Studio For A Momentary Lapse Of Reason Anniversary
• David Gilmour Releases Video For Dark Side Of Moon Classic
• Madame Mayhem, Smile Empty Soul, Austin John Winkler Tour
• Jared Leto Stars In 'Blade Runner 2049' Short Film
• David Crosby Releasing New Album Sky Trails
• Roger Waters Heading Down Under Early Next Year
• Singled Out: Sharks In The Deep End's Tears Run Dry
• Metallica Expanding Master Puppets For Reissue
• Lynyrd Skynyrd 1977 Plane Crash Biopic Blocked By Court
• Rolling Stones Release 2000 Light Years From Home Lyric Video
• Chris Cornell's Brother Shares Heartfelt Message To Fans
• Kanye West Accused Of Drugs, Alcohol To Blame For Canceled Tour
• Garth Brooks To Reportedly Headline Stagecoach Festival
• Vince Gill Surprises Chris Young With Grand Ole Opry Induction
• Halsey Releases 'Bad At Love' Music Video
• Justin Moore Announces 'Hell on a Highway' Tour Dates
• Maren Morris Talks Her Engagement
• Demi Lovato Earns Belt In Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
• Maroon 5 Release New Track 'What Lovers Do' Featuring SZA
• Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' Video Without Music is Still Magical
• Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey On Men Writing About 'Girl Power'
• Jay-Z Reveals Emotional Teaser 'Dream. On.'
• Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Breaks Streaming Records
• Justin Bieber's Private Parts Spark Lawsuit
• Coldplay Tribute Hurricane Victims With New Song 'Houston'
• Miley and Cyrus Clan Sing 'Achy Breaky Heart' on 'Carpool Karaoke'
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.