Kanye West Accused Of Drugs, Alcohol To Blame For Canceled Tour

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the countersuit points to "insurance policy exclusions pertaining to a preexisting psychological condition, possession of illegal drugs, prescription drugs not taken as medically prescribed, and the consumption of alcohol rendering the insured unfit to perform."

In West's original suit, the rapper insisted that he fully cooperated with the insurer's demands for information regarding his mental breakdown that precipitated the tour cancellation, such as submitting to interrogation after checking himself into the UCLA Neuropsychiatric Hospital Center. Read more here.