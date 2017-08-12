Halsey And Charli XCX Cover Spice Girls Hit (Week in Review)

During her Lollapalooza set, Charli XCX brought Halsey to the stage and the pair performed the Spice Girls' breakout single "Wannabe."Last year marked the 20th anniversary of the Girls' debut album Spice and a long-rumored reunion never materialized.

The best thing about 20-year reunions is that 25-year reunions are just around the corner…maybe the Spice Girls can settle their differences and get it together by 2021.

Also, today is Geri "Ginger Spice" Halliwell's birthday! To celebrate, watch footage of Charlie XCX's Lollapalooza performance - here.