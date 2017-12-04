antiMusic Logo
Guns N' Roses Star Announces Solo Album
12-04-2017
.
Dizzy Reed

Longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed, who joined the group in the Use Your Illusion era, has announced the release of his debut solo album early next year.

The 12-track effort will be entitled "Rock 'N Roll Ain't Easy" and is set to be released on February 16th. Reed has given fans an early taste of what is to come with a stream of the track "This Don't Look Like Vegas."

The song, which can be streamed here, features vocals from Almighty frontman Ricky Warwick. The album is also said to feature a guest appearance from Reed's GNR bandmate Richard Fortus.

Tracklisting: "This Don't Look Like Vegas" - "Mother Theresa" - "Cheers to R Oblivion" - "Fragile Water" - "Dirty Bomb" - "Mystery in Exile" - "I Celebrate" - "Understanding" - "Crestfallen" - "Forgotten Cases" - "Reparations" - "Rock 'N Roll Ain't Easy"

More Dizzy Reed News

.
