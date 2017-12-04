Primitive Race Honoring Chuck Mosley By Donating Album Profits

Mosley handled vocal duties on the new album, which was released on November 3rd. Sadly, Mosley passed away a few days later on November 9th after years of battling addiction.

Chris Kniker had the following to say about his friend and collaborator, "I wasn't prepared for any of this. Most only knew Chuck Mosley as the former singer of Faith No More; to me was a friend with whom I had formed a special bond over the past 17 years.

"Chuck was funny, witty, charismatic, and charming in a way that was only Chuck. He was truly one of a kind. Chuck inspired Mark, Erie, and I, and I knew we did the same for him. He felt we had created something that allowed him to grow as an artist.

"He was thrilled and honored to be playing on a record with Dale Crover. I was just happy to know that we made a record that I enjoyed; a group of friends creating something together. I am sure that Chuck would want us all to learn and grow from his struggles. Addiction is a horrible burden to bare for the afflicted and their loved ones. If you are or know someone who needs help don't be afraid to ask." Physical copies of the new album are availbe here.