Jeff Lynne's ELO Add Dates To North American Tour

Due to high demand Jeff Lynne's ELO have announced that they have added some additional dates to their first North American tour in over 30 years which will be taking place next summer.
The newly added dates include a new stop in the Los Angeles area at the Forum on August 5th, following the previously announced show on that will be taking place on August 4th.
A second New York City show has also been added. The band will be playing an additional show at Madison Square Garden on August 22nd, following the already announced concert the previous night.
The summer tour will be kicking off on August 2nd in Oakland, Ca at the Oracle Arena and will wrap up on August 24th in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center.
Jeff Lynne had these comments, "Our Audiences are amazing. It's like they're in the group. We can't wait to play for them again."
ELO Summer Tour Dates:
Thursday, August 2, 2018 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
Saturday, August 4, 2018 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Sunday, August 5, 2018 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Wednesday, August 8, 2018 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Friday, August 10, 2018 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Monday, August 13, 2018 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
Thursday, August 16, 2018 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Saturday, August 18, 2018 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
Tuesday, August 21, 2018 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Wednesday, August 22, 2018 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Friday, August 24, 2018 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center