Jeff Lynne's ELO Add Dates To North American Tour

The newly added dates include a new stop in the Los Angeles area at the Forum on August 5th, following the previously announced show on that will be taking place on August 4th.

A second New York City show has also been added. The band will be playing an additional show at Madison Square Garden on August 22nd, following the already announced concert the previous night.

The summer tour will be kicking off on August 2nd in Oakland, Ca at the Oracle Arena and will wrap up on August 24th in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center.

Jeff Lynne had these comments, "Our Audiences are amazing. It's like they're in the group. We can't wait to play for them again."

ELO Summer Tour Dates:

Thursday, August 2, 2018 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

Saturday, August 4, 2018 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

Sunday, August 5, 2018 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

Wednesday, August 8, 2018 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Friday, August 10, 2018 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Monday, August 13, 2018 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

Thursday, August 16, 2018 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, August 18, 2018 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Wednesday, August 22, 2018 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Friday, August 24, 2018 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center