John Mayer Hospitalized For Emergency Surgery
12-06-2017
(Radio.com) John Mayer has been rushed to the hospital for an emergency appendectomy, forcing Dead & Company, the band he's currently touring in, to postpone at least one show.
The band, consisting of Mayer along with former members of the Grateful Dead , announced Mayer's health scare on social media. The group posted the following tweet yesterday:
"Early this morning, Tuesday, December 5th, John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company December 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed," the band tweeted. Read more here.
