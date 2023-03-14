John Mayer Launches Inaugural Solo Acoustic Tour

Photo by Danny Clinch courtesy Live Nation

(Live Nation) John Mayer debuted his first-ever groundbreaking solo acoustic tour to a sold-out crowd at Newark's Prudential Center this past weekend.

With special guest JP Saxe opening the night, Mayer delivered an inspirational and thrilling night of rare, full acoustic sets, including an effortless blend of promised acoustic & electric guitar and intimate piano performances with a show 20 years in the making.



Showcasing Mayer's impeccable songwriting abilities, songs from the night included mega-hits such as "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room", "Stop This Train", "Your Body is a Wonderland" and "Who Says" along with cult classics "Neon", "In Your Atmosphere", and "Edge of Desire" reimagined in this stripped-down show.

Mayer brought full nostalgia during the show when he shared the original promo video from the Room for Squares 2002 Tour and performed "Home Life" from his 2003 album Heavier Things for the first time since 2005. The night's incredible performance concluded with the live debut of the single "Driftin."

Produced by Live Nation, the North America tour continued Monday night in Boston, MA, at the TD Garden and will run through Friday, April 14th, in Los Angeles at the iconic Kia Forum. Singer-songwriters JP Saxe, Joy Oladokun, and Alec Benjamin will open these concerts on select dates. A full listing of tour dates can be found below.

Monday, March 13 - Boston, MA - TD Garden^

Wednesday, March 15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden^

Saturday, March 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena^

Monday, March 20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena^

Wednesday, March 22 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena^

Friday, March 24 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena*

Saturday, March 25 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Monday, March 27 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena*

Wednesday, March 29 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center*

Friday, March 31 - Chicago, IL - United Center*

Saturday, April 1 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center*

Monday, April 3 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*

Wednesday, April 5 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center#

Thursday, April 6 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena#

Saturday, April 8 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center#

Monday, April 10 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena#

Tuesday, April 11 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena#

Friday, April 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum#



^Support from JP Saxe

*Support from Joy Oladokun

#Support from Alec Benjamin

