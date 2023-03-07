Red Hot Chili Peppers and John Mayer Lead Sound On Sound Lineup

(Clarion Call) Sound On Sound returns to the banks of the Long Island Sound for the 2nd annual edition of the festival, taking place in beautiful Seaside Park in Bridgeport, CT from Saturday, September 30th - Sunday, October 1st, 2023.

This year's lineup will feature an incredible collection of performers including headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers and Connecticut's native son John Mayer, along with Alanis Morissette, Trey Anastasio Band, Hozier, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lord Huron, Dispatch, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Mt. Joy, Steel Pulse, Joy Oladokun, Margo Price and more.

Mayor Ganim stated, "The City of Bridgeport is happy to announce that Red Hot Chili Peppers and John Mayer will be our headliners for this year's Sound On Sound festival. Tens of thousands of people from all over will be visiting Bridgeport to enjoy top notch entertainment, utilize restaurants and services in the city and surrounding communities, while being exposed to one of Bridgeport's best assets, Seaside Park. As mayor, I cannot be prouder or happier."

"I am beyond excited to bring both the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Fairfield County's favorite son John Mayer to Sound On Sound 2023. Along with Alanis Morissette, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Trey Anastasio and so many other emerging and classic artists - this year's festival will be awesome," said Jim Koplik, President Live Nation CT and Upstate NY.

"We are thrilled to bring the second annual Sound On Sound back to Seaside Park. Festival goers can expect to be wowed. The experience will be bigger and better this year from the acts, to the site, to the food and beverage offerings. We have turned the traditional festival upside down and created something really special for Connecticut," said Howard Saffan, Partner, Sound On Sound.

"Introducing Sound On Sound to the greater Connecticut community has been a privilege. For 2023, we're bringing a truly enhanced experience for the attendees. Including a larger festival site, the quality and diversity of food and beverages, and the activities. And the lineup speaks for itself," said Jordan Wolowitz, Partner, Sound On Sound.

SOUND ON SOUND MUSIC FESTIVAL 2023 LINEUP:

Red Hot Chili Peppers

John Mayer

Alanis Morissette

Trey Anastasio Band

Hozier

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Dispatch

Lord Huron

Mt. Joy

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Steel Pulse

Joy Oladokun

Margo Price

Sammy Rae & The Friends

Gin Blossoms

Cautious Clay

Deep Banana Blackout

Briscoe

Calder Allen

SNACKTIME

JULAI & The Serotones

Kieran Rhodes

