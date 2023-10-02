John Mayer Launching SiriusXM Channel

(SiriusXM) SiriusXM announced today that seven-time GRAMMY Award winning singer, songwriter, John Mayer, will launch an exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, Life With John Mayer, in November. Mayer is creating a channel defined not by genre, but by the time of day, as well as the day of the week. Life with John Mayer will be a musical experience hand-selected by the guitarist and songwriter and an ever-evolving world of music built from Mayer's classics, collaborations and never-before-heard material blended in with the music he loves.
Life With John Mayer, will be curated and presented by Mayer. SiriusXM's newest 24/7 channel will be available to subscribers across North America in their cars on channel 14 or anywhere they go with the SiriusXM app. The exclusive year-round channel joins SiriusXM's artist channel lineup which includes The Beatles Channel, The Grateful Dead Channel, Pearl Jam Radio, Drake's Sound 42, and more.
"I've had a dream over the last several years to create a dynamic, real-time music channel that focuses less on genre and more on our changing emotional states throughout the days and weeks," said John Mayer. "It's a highly ambitious project, and SiriusXM is the perfect partner to build this experience with. I look forward to creating and fostering a sense of community through this channel, and shining a light on what music does best - providing the soundtrack to our lives."
"Life with John Mayer will be a showcase for John's exceptionally deep love of music. He is very engaged in every aspect of this channel and has an exciting vision for what our listeners will experience when they listen. To have a musician as brilliant as John creating and curating a daily soundtrack for all of us is very special, and we're honored and proud that John has chosen SiriusXM as the place where his fans can share this musical experience with him," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer.
There's nobody quite like John Mayer. He has emerged as a GRAMMY Award-winning artist, celebrated songwriter, and iconic guitar player all at once. The Bridgeport, CT native introduced himself on the quintuple-platinum Room For Squares in 2001 and has earned three #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with the triple-platinum Heavier Things [2003], double-platinum Battle Studies [2009], and gold Born and Raised [2012]. In addition to selling over 20 million albums worldwide and gathering billions of streams to date, he has garnered seven GRAMMY Awards, including "Song of the Year" for "Daughters," and has earned a record seven U.S. No. 1s on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and 25 entries on the Hot Rock Songs chart, the most for any solo artist. In 2015, Dead & Company was founded, with Mayer on lead guitar as well as vocals. Since its formation, the band has completed 10 tours, performing to more than four million fans across 235 shows, and has become a record-breaking stadium act. In addition, $13+ million has been raised to support nonprofits and environmental and social causes. In 2021, Sob Rock, Mayer's eighth studio album was released to critical acclaim featuring the hits, "Last Train Home" and "Wild Blue."
The singer/songwriter kicks off the fall leg of his highly successful and acclaimed solo tour tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 3, with back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden. Full list of tour dates:
Tue, Oct 3 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Wed, Oct 4 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Fri, Oct 6 Boston, MA TD Garden
Sat, Oct 7 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Wed, Oct 11 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Fri, Oct 13 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Tue, Oct 17 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Wed, Oct 18 Chicago, IL United Center
Fri, Oct 20 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
Sat, Oct 21 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
Mon, Oct 23 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Wed, Oct 25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Sat, Oct 28 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Mon, Oct 30 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Wed, Nov 1 Austin, TX Moody Center
Sun, Nov 5 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena
Tue, Nov 7 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Fri, Nov 10 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
