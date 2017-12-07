Stone Temple Pilots, Def Leppard Supergroup Announce New Album

They are giving fans an early taste of what is to come with the release of the lyric video for the new album's first single "Bless The Blues" which can be streamed online here.

The group includes Def Leppard's Phil Collen, Stone Temple Pilots' Robert DeLeo, Debbi Blackwell-Cook (back-up vocalist for such artists as Michael Buble & Gregory Hines), and Forrest Robinson (drummer for Joe Sample & The Crusaders, India.Arie & TLC).

Trackisting:

1) Black Dog-opener

2) Bang The Lid

3) Miss Me

4) Treat Her Like Candy

5) Black Coffee

6) Burnt Sally/Rock Me

7) Whiskey

8) Shuffle Sweet

9) Private Number

10) Bless These Blues

11) Mistreated

12) Forrest's Drum Solo

13) Down in the Delta

14) Band Intro

15) Feelit

DVD Live video listing:

1. Miss Me

2. Black Coffee>Burnt Sally>Rock Me Baby - Medley

3. Whisky

4. Bless These Blues

5. Forrest's Drum Solo (dvd extra)

6. Down In The Delta (dvd extra)

7. Band Intro (dvd extra)