Eagles Add Over A Dozen New North American Dates
12-07-2017
It won't be a heartache tonight for Eagles fans in over a dozen cities with the superstar group announcing additional dates for their 2018 North American tour.

The band has added additional concerts for their An Evening with the Eagles tour in Grand Rapids, Kansas City, Columbus, Lexington, Charlotte, Columbia, Raleigh, Birmingham, Houston, Buffalo, and Pittsburgh.

They have added second shows in Nashville, Vancouver and Toronto and announced a new stadium concert with Chris Stapleton that is set to rock Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Tickets for the new dates will be going on sale Friday, December 15, 2017 at 10 AM. See all of the dates below:

Eagles 2018 itinerary:
Mon Mar 12 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Wed Mar 14 Chicago, IL United Center
Thu Mar 15 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Sun Mar 18 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center
Mon Mar 19 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center**
Wed Mar 21 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena**
Fri Mar 23 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Sat Mar 24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Sun Apr 08 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Tue Apr 10 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
Wed Apr 11 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Sat Apr 14 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium (with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band)
Mon Apr 16 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
Tue Apr 17 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Thu Apr 19 Birmingham, AL BJCC Arena
Sat Apr 21 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium (with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band)
Thu May 10 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Fri May 11 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Mon May 14 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
Tue May 15 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Fri Jun 15 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park (with Chris Stapleton)
Sun Jun 17 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Wed Jun 20 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Sat Jun 23 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium (with Chris Stapleton)
Thu Jun 28 Denver, CO Coors Field (with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band)
Sat Jun 30 Minneapolis, MN Target Field (with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band)
Sat Jul 14 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center**
Sun Jul 15 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
Tue Jul 17 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
Fri Jul 20 Boston, MA TD Garden
Tue Jul 24 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Thu Jul 26 Washington, DC Nationals Park** (with James Taylor & His All-Star Band)
Sat Jul 28 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park (with James Taylor & His All-Star Band)

**not ticketed by Ticketmaster

